Peter J. Bruzgis Jr.
Peter James Bruzgis Jr., 78, of Charlestown, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with his family by his side.
He was born Sept. 20, 1941, in Bellows Falls, the son of Genevieve (Kazmierczak) and Peter James Bruzgis Sr. He attended schools in Langdon and Alstead, and served in the National Guard. Peter worked at and retired from Fellows Gear Shaper. He also spent the last 15-plus years volunteering at the Charlestown Food Shelf, where he made many good friends and enjoyed helping his community. His free time was spent enjoying the company of his sons, grandchildren and neighbors.
Peter is survived by his sons: Peter James Bruzgis III and his former wife, Tammy Allen, of Charlestown; and Paul Bruce Bruzgis and his wife, Jody, of Walpole; three grandchildren: Jacob Bruzgis; and Sophia and Carson Bruzgis; his former wife and good friend, Sandra (Jones) Bruzgis; his sister, Julia Clough, and her husband, Joe, of Sunapee, along with their children and families. He also leaves behind his close friend, Janet Gernier. Peter was predeceased by a grandson, Christopher James Allen-Bruzgis, on May 21, 2007.
Graveside services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charlestown Food Shelf c/o Dick Westney, P.O. Box 674, Charlestown, NH 03603.
Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.
