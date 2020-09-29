Peter D. Koson died peacefully on Sept. 24, 2020.
He was born on May 14, 1941, in Walpole to Jacob and Norma (Aldrich) Koson. A graduate of Walpole High School, he enlisted in the Air Force in 1959 and after serving 4 years returned home and attended Keene State College, graduating in 1967. On Nov. 18, 1967, he married Michele Powers of Bellows Falls and settled first in Keene, and finally in Alstead Center.
Peter was the proprietor of the Koson Insurance Agency in Charlestown, where he served the community for 29 years. He was a past president of the Charlestown Rotary Club and of Dollars for Scholars, incorporator of Savings Bank of Walpole, and a member of the American Legion, Elks and Wildlife Conservation Trust.
Peter was endlessly curious and enthusiastic about the world. When not in the office you could find him outside working on his property or, more likely, in his woodlot in East Alstead, working side by side with his brothers-in-law. His exhaustive list of interests, talents and adventures were sometimes daunting to his family but always made for lively conversation. He was an outgoing, gregarious and generous person who always welcomed the company of old friends and new. He was guaranteed to make you laugh and make you learn. In his later years he struggled with Parkinson’s but always remained optimistic. He was much beloved and will be dearly missed.
Peter is survived by his wife, Michele; his son, Peter, and his wife, Angela Rutherford, of Bozeman, Mont.; his daughter, Kathleen Koson; and his grandchildren, Imogene and Arlo McKinney, of Dover; his sister, Sandra Crosby, of North Walpole; his brother, Robert Koson, and his wife, Vicki, of Riceville, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother, Norma, and his brother, Jacob.
No immediate services will be held; however, those wishing to honor Peter may do so with a donation to either the Charlestown Rotary Club, P.O. Box 581, Charlestown NH 03603; or the Alstead Conservation Commission Fund, P.O. Box 60, Alstead NH 03602.
