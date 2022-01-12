Peter C. Neilsen, 51, of Penacook, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord following a brief illness.
Peter was welcomed into the world on April 13, 1970, by his parents, Richard A. Neilsen Sr. and Jane G. Neilsen. Pete grew up in Walpole and was a graduate of Fall Mountain Regional High School. He earned a bachelor of science from Lyndon State College in Lyndonville, Vt.
Early on, Pete showed his dedication to education, achieving straight A’s throughout his middle school years. He was active in his church and was an altar server at St. Joseph’s Parish in Walpole. Pete was an exceptional athlete — in high school he earned the senior athletic award for playing varsity soccer, basketball and baseball during most of his high school career, and earned a sportsmanship award while playing Walpole Legion Baseball. At Lyndon State College, Peter was a proud member of the Kappa Delta Phi fraternity, where he established many longtime friendships.
Pete had a tremendous work ethic and enjoyed various jobs throughout his life, including at the Hooper Golf Club in Walpole, Major Leonard Keep Restaurant in Westmoreland, and for many years as a manager at various N.H. State Liquor Stores, including Seabrook and Fitzwilliam. Following that, he was employed at Stonyfield Farm in Londonderry, where he earned a safety award, and Eddie Bauer Outlet in Tilton, where he received recognition as Associate of the Month.
Pete loved his dog, Cosmo, who was a constant companion for many years. Cosmo was a familiar passenger traveling with Pete in his Jeep Wrangler, and later in his Volvo.
Pete had fond memories of trips to Saco River Camping Area, as well as family vacations to Florida, Mexico and New York. He loved taking his jet ski out on the water, whether at Hampton Beach or a local lake. He had a passion for sports — golf was one of his favorites after high school, and he enjoyed trying to teach others how to play. In more recent years, he enjoyed working in his flower garden. He was a tried-and-true Yankees fan and Reggie Jackson his favorite player.
Pete was thoughtful and generous, and he had an easy smile, a quick wit and an endless supply of one-liners. He will be greatly missed.
Pete is survived by his wife, Bonnie Sargent, and her daughters, Alexis of Penacook, and Brittany LaBonte and her partner, Jacquelyne Blacker, of Bristol; his brother, Richard A. Neilsen Jr., and his wife, Mellony, of Leland, N.C.; Jason E. Neilsen and his wife, Diane, of Marlborough; Kristin M. Boule and her husband, John, of Penacook; his grandchildren, Payton, Rowan and Abby; his nieces and nephews, Catie, Ian, Jason, Aiden, Lizzy and Emalie; as well as his cousins, the LeDrew and MacDonald families in Charlestown, the Landry’s in Thetford, Vt., and the Stewart’s in Niantic, Conn. Peter was predeceased by his father, Richard, on Feb. 27, 2021; and his mother, Jane, on May 4, 2007.
Family and friends are invited to gather Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 172 King St., Boscawen. A memorial service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Peter’s memory to the Walpole Youth Baseball Foundation, P.O. Box 299, Walpole NH 03608-0299. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to www.csnh.com.
