A memorial service for Peter M. and Penelope R. Wilson will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Swanzey. The Wilsons were longtime residents of East Swanzey and Richmond and were members of the church. Mr. Wilson died Sept. 16, 2019, and Mrs. Wilson died Jan. 11, 2020. A reception will follow in the church’s Friendship Hall; masks appreciated.