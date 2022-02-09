Peter A. Cote, 74, of Sullivan, passed away on Feb. 1, 2022, following a period of declining health.
He was born in Keene on Dec. 5, 1947, son of the late Gladys (Latouch) and Henry Cote. He attended St. Joseph Regional School and graduated from Keene High School. On Nov. 2, 1974, Peter married Gladys Knox.
Peter had spent a brief period as an airplane mechanic in Washington State. He held a longtime career at Timken in Keene as a machinist, from which he retired. Following retirement, Peter worked at Market Basket in Swanzey. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Peter never missed an opportunity to spend time with his family. He cherished being “Pops” to his children, grandchildren and their friends. He attended and coached his children’s softball and baseball games while they were growing up. Peter enjoyed motorcycle rides, traveling with his wife, Gladys, playing bingo several time a week, and weekend card games with the Arlens.
Peter will be dearly missed by his children: BillieJo Brown of Linn, Mo.; Tammy Poisson and her husband, Paul, of Sullivan; and Peter Cote of Sullivan; his grandchildren: John, William, James, Christopher, Scotty, Peter, Shayla, Cheyenne and Joseph; his great-grandchildren: Harmony, Aubree, Drake, Dezmond, Jaxton, Emberlyn and Ava; his siblings: Phillip Cote and Peggy Darling; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Gladys Cote; his son, Scott William Cote Sr.; and his siblings: Dorothy, Cathy, Leo and Robert “RJ.”
As per Peter’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. A graveside service will be announced at a later date.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Cote family or to share a memory of Peter, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
