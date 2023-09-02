Pervez Nihal, 73, of Keene, died peacefully in the company of his family on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
Pervez was born on March 8, 1950, to Hassina Nihal and Nihal Ahmed in Karachi, Pakistan. After Pervez completed secondary school in Karachi in 1967, he moved to the United States to attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston.
When Pervez was 20, while still at MIT and living in an apartment off campus in Boston’s Back Bay, he met Ann, who lived in the same building. Ann asked Pervez to collect her mail while she was away on a trip, and when she returned Pervez invited her in for a glass of sherry. The rest, as they say, is history. They lived together in Boston and were married in 1973 in an apartment they shared together. Pervez and Ann went on to have three children, Leila, Karly and Jay.
After graduating with a degree in math and computer science, Pervez started his first job at IBM as an electrical engineer, helping to design and build computers. Pervez was a trailblazer in his field and held several patents for original inventions that continue to be implemented in the field today. Later in his career, Pervez left IBM in the position of Senior Scientist and founded the company Intervestech, of which he was CEO.
Pervez was predeceased by his parents, Hassina Nihal and Nihal Ahmed.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Nihal, of Keene; his brother-in-law, Karl Burgener, and his wife, Janet Lane, of Saint Charles, Ill.; his sister-in-law, Kay Hogan, of Merrimac, Mass.; his daughter, Leila Meehan, and her husband, Joshua, of Keene; his daughter, Karly Nihal, and her husband, Evan Karatzas, of Durham; and his son, Jay Nihal, and his wife, Lori Weckerly, of San Diego. He is also survived by five wonderful grandchildren whom he adored: Aaron and Elijah Meehan, Dae Nihal, and Nico and Ellie Karatzas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Keene Housing Kids Collaborative, an organization helping children who reside in Keene Housing to gain access to opportunities and experiences that will help them grow and thrive (https://www.khkc.org/support/).