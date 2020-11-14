Perley J. Boyea Jr.

Perley J. “Tuffy” Boyea Jr., 84, a lifetime resident of Keene, died on Nov. 8, 2020, at the New England Home for the Deaf in Danvers, Mass. He passed peacefully while sleeping after a period of declining health.
Perley was born the son of the late Perley J. and Katherine (Holbrook) Boyea Sr. on Sept. 8, 1936, in Swanzey. At the age of 5 he began his schooling at the Austine School for the Deaf in Brattleboro though grade 8. He returned to complete his education and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1956.
On Nov. 22, 1969, he exchanged vows with Doreen A. Desrosier at St. Margaret Mary’s Church in Keene. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for almost 51 years.
Tuffy was employed by MPB of Keene as a machinist for 42 years before his retirement in 1998.
He had many interests in life. Tuffy was a wonderful husband, brother, father and grandfather. He enjoyed watching and playing sports, and as a youth he was an accomplished ski jumper at Harris Hill in Brattleboro. Tuffy enjoyed bowling and he enjoyed watching ALL sports on TV. He enjoyed giving freely of his time to the Loyal Order of Moose in Keene, where he was a longtime member.
Mr. Boyea is survived by his wife, Doreen A. Boyea, of Danvers, Mass.; his daughter, Christine Greenwood-Smart, and her husband, Jason, of Surry; a sister, Elizabeth Beliveau, and her husband, Bruce, of Keene; two grandsons: Derek J. Greenwood and his fiancée, Cassidy Knox-Cook, and also his great-grandson, Wyatt R. Greenwood, of Westmoreland; and Dylan P. Greenwood and his fiancée, Taylor Allain, of Keene; and a sister in-law, Irene Boyea, of Keene. Tuffy is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Tuffy is pre-deceased by his parents; and his brother and best friend, John “Jack” Boyea.
The family is at peace knowing that Tuffy is finally able to hear the birds sing, the leaves rustle on the trees, the waves crashing upon the shores and, most of all, finally to hear the voices of all who love him after 84 years of silence.
In keeping with family wishes there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held later. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Perley J. Boyea Jr. to: Activity Department, c/o New England Home for the Deaf, 154 Water St., Danvers MA 01923. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
