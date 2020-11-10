Perley J. “Tuffy” Boyea Jr., 84, of Keene, passed away on Nov. 8, 2020. He passed peacefully at the New England Home for the Deaf with the love of his wife near after a brief period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).