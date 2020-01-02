Peggy L. Kurby
Peggy L. (Lavender) Kurby, 68, of Pequoig Avenue, Athol, Mass., died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Born Nov. 7, 1951, in Marlborough. She was daughter of the late Edward C. and Shirley A. (Warner) Lavender of Fitzwilliam.
Peggy lived in Fitzwilliam and attended Emerson School, graduated from Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey, the Thompson School of Nursing in Brattleboro, as well as cosmetology at Henri’s School of Beauty. She always advanced herself with professional college classes.
Peggy was employed by Pete’s Tire Barns, Inc., in Orange, Mass., as an accounts payable manager for 18 years. She had also worked in the records department at Fallon Clinic in Leominster, Mass., secretary to the principal of Athol High School, and at Troy Mills in Troy. Peggy was a former notary as well as a tax preparer for H&R Block.
Peggy was an avid reader of James Patterson’s novels. She enjoyed ceramics, yard sales and flea markets, antiques, sewing, knitting and quilting. Peggy loved summers in Wells, Maine, with family and friends. Her favorite color was PURPLE and she collected seahorses. Peggy also enjoyed flower gardening, and was a fan of Disney, especially Mickey and Minnie.
Peggy leaves: her loving husband, Alleyn “Chip” Kurby, of Athol; a son, Peter Young, and his wife, Tina Beauchemin, of Athol; grandchildren: Natasha Beauchemin of Orange, Mass.; Gary Beauchemin of Worcester, Mass.; Krystal Campbell of Northfield, Mass.; Brian Beauchemin and Samantha Beauchemin, both of South Carolina; three great-grandchildren: Makayla Beauchemin of Orange; Alexa Beauchemin of Orange; and Kayleigh Beauchemin of North Carolina; a sister, Linda Duffy, of Fitzwilliam; and a brother, Robert Lavender, of Athol. She thought very highly of her nephews and niece: David Duffy of Fitzwilliam; Daniel Duffy of Ashburnham, Mass.; and Debra Duffy of Fitzwilliam; and a great nephew, James Duffy, of Ashburnham; as well as her beagle of 9 years, “Lilly Lee.”
Calling hours will be held on Jan. 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. until noon at Witty’s Funeral Home, 158 South Main St., Orange, Mass.
Interment in South Cemetery, Orange, Mass., will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online to the Franklin County Relay For Life “Walking Warriors” at https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLCY20NER?pg=entry&fr_id=96086
Witty’s Funeral Home, 158 South Main St., Orange, Mass., is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.