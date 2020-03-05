Pearl Warren Cota
Pearl Warren “P.W.” Cota, 82, of Claremont, joined his wife of 45 years, Janet Cassie, in heaven on March 3, 2020.
He was born Aug. 24, 1937, in Fairfax, Vt., and was the son of Pearl Edmond and Myrle Leona Cota. P.W., as he preferred to be called, worked as a meat cutter for various large grocery stores, Shaw’s Supermarket being his last employer when he retired at age 80. He was devoted to serving the Lord through his local church and was the church bus driver, picking up children to take them to Sunday school for many years. When he did manage to have free time, he enjoyed trying new hobbies such as the guitar and drums. One of his favorite things in life was being a grandfather and earning the title of “Papa,” as he was known by his grandchildren. P.W. was a living example of God’s transformative power and grace. He will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Larry Cota, Steve Cota, Mike Cota and Susie Cota; his stepchildren: Debbie Yeske, Floyd Devenbeck, Jeanette Devenbeck, Mary Joyce Moodie and Shane Moodie, who he thought of as a son; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a sister, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Stringer Funeral Home, 146 Broad St., Claremont. Friends and family may visit from 10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the spring at Hope Hill Cemetery in Charlestown.
