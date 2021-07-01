Pearl T. (Pelletier) Ryll, 91, a longtime resident of Marlborough, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2021, at the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Health Center.
She was born in Keene on March 22, 1930, the daughter of Dennis and Beatrice (Joyal) Pelletier.
She grew up in Keene and graduated from Marlborough High School in 1948.
Pearl was well known in the Keene area as a result of working for Keene Orthodontics as a secretary and receptionist for 32 years, retiring at the age of 78.
During World War II, she served with the Civil Air Patrol. She enjoyed crafts, needlework, art and sketching.
She had a love for animals, especially cats. Her cat Susie was her close companion and always by her side, keeping her constant company. Her nickname of Polaroid Pearly was a result of all the many photographs she took of the deer, fox, birds and other animals that frequented her back yard.
She delighted in going to live musical theater and concerts and when visiting her you may have heard Elvis or Rod Stewart playing on the CD player.
She enjoyed traveling and visited several of the United States throughout the years, but her favorite was the coast of Maine. She visited the Wells/Ogunquit area every year since her honeymoon there in 1953.
Pearl had a wonderful sense of humor and an incredible knack for talking to strangers (for long periods of time) and making friends easily.
Her family was her pride and joy and was always her favorite topic of conversation, even among strangers.
She is survived by a daughter, Sheri R. Zawisza and her husband, Stephen, of Loudon; two sons, Charles Ryll and his wife, Tina, of New Ipswich and Dana J. Ryll and his wife, Rebecca, of Rindge; a sister, Claudette Shepard, of Kennebunk, Maine; a daughter-in-law, Kelly J. Ryll, of Concord; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Edward O. Ryll; her son, E. Alan Ryll; and a sister, June Driscoll.
Private services will be held by the family at a later date.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements.
