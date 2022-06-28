Pearl Gladys McKeon, 82, of Roxbury, died on June 6, 2022. She died after a sudden decline in health.
Pearl was born on April 27, 1940, in Keene, to Amos and Gladys (Lash) Blanchard. She was one of 14 children. Pearl graduated from Keene High School. She was the first in her family at the time to complete her high school education and receive her diploma. She was proud of this achievement as life was not easy.
Pearl’s career started early in life working at the age of 14 in various positions including department store work and other jobs she could find. These jobs helped with the family needs. At the age of 18 she started working at Miniature Pression Bearings. She began her career as an assembly person and ended her career 45 years later as a department supervisor. This was a position she held for many years. This was not a trivial accomplishment, as she was the first female supervisor in the plant for many years.
Pearl married John S. McKeon on Oct. 28, 1961. They were married for 31 years until John’s death on July 11, 1992. During this time, they had four children: Jon P. McKeon (Kristin), Michael J. McKeon, Jodi L. McKeon (Luke) and Patrick S. McKeon.
Pearl had two true passions in her life, and both involved helping others. Pearl never met anyone she did not want to help. She was always there to provide a ride to a family member when needed, provide a gift at a celebratory event or just supplying a great amount of food for a function. Her other passion, she found later in life, was to provide support to those who lost loved ones through suicide. This she accomplished through The Compassionate Friends, Monadnock Chapter and The Samaritans, Inc.
Pearl is survived by her son, Jon McKeon, and his wife, Kristin; her son, Michael McKeon; her daughter, Jodi McKeon, and her partner, Lucas Skanes; and her grandchildren, Yari McKeon, Chloe McKeon, Aden Skanes and Kegan McKeon.
Pearl was predeceased by her husband, John S. McKeon, and her son, Patrick S. McKeon.
There has already been a gathering to celebrate Pearl’s life at her home. Many gathered and spoke of wonderful moments of Pearl’s life.
In keeping with Pearl’s mission to help others, please make all donations to either: The Samaritans, Inc., 25 Roxbury St., Office #113, Keene NH 03431; or the Compassionate Friends, Monadnock Chapter, P.O. Box 55, West Peterborough NH 03468.