Pauline M. Sibley
Pauline M. (Shepard) Sibley, 83, a lifetime resident of Keene, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. She died unexpectedly after a brief period of declining health at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon.
Pauline was born the daughter of the late Wilhelmina (Maclean) and George Shepard on Feb. 20, 1936, in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School, class of 1954.
She was employed by New England Telephone as a Service Representative for 15 years in both Keene and Manchester before retiring in 1996.
She enjoyed sewing, quilting, taking walks, hiking, reading, doing crossword puzzles, knitting and interior decorating. Pauline was also a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Keene. She was a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary Post No. 4 in Keene and she also participated as an election judge in the Keene district polls.
Mrs. Sibley is survived by three daughters: Patricia A. Hinz and her husband, Thomas, of Swanzey; Donna I. Morris and her husband, William, of Fox Island, Wash.; and Virginia E. Czech and her husband, Patrick, of Keene; her sister, Patricia S. Hill, and her husband, Bruce, of Keene; and her grandchildren: James W. Hinz, Sarah Hinz-Neylan, Hugh Morris, Katie Morris, Liam Morris and Eric Czech. In addition, she leaves three great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Pauline is predeceased by her husband, James A. Sibley, who died on Oct. 2, 2003. She is also predeceased by her brothers, Robert Shepard and George Shepard Jr.
In keeping with Pauline’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A memorial service/Celebration of Life will be held later with burial at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in the spring, with dates and times to be announced later. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Pauline M. Sibley to Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
