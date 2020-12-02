Pauline G. Simons, 92, of Claremont, passed away Saturday Nov. 28, 2020, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 23, 1928, in Westmore, Vt., the daughter of Clifton and Greta (Drohen) Perkins. She was a loving mother and grandmother not only to her own children and grandchildren but also to her extended family. Pauline had an extensive rooster collection. She also loved hummingbirds. She loved to watch the birds out the window in her feeders and garden.
Pauline loved spending time with her family and loved children.
For many years, Pauline worked as a housekeeper at Fanny Allen, and later became housekeeping supervisor at Cheshire County Home.
Members of her family include her husband, Robert Simons, who she married May 13, 1978. She is also survived by two daughters: Donna Chandler and her husband, Alan; and Sheryl Simons and her partner, Tom; three grandchildren: Matt and his wife, Jill; Nikki and her husband, Michael; and Amanda and her husband, Harry; six great-grandchildren: Bryce, Cody, Lucas, David, Tyler and Madison; two sisters: Avis and her husband, Earl; and Betty and her husband, Francis; one brother, Larry, and his wife Judy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers: Raymond, Alvah and Roger Clifton Jr.; her sister, Arlene, Arlene’s husband, Loudon, and her nephew, Richard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Graveside services will be held in Vermont at a later date.
