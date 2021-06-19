Pauline Elizabeth Raymond, age 77, passed away on June 16, 2021, in the comfort of her home in Venice, Fla.
She was born on April 5, 1944, in Keene. She moved down to Nokomis, Fla., in 1980 and worked for EMCEE Electronics in Venice until she retired in 2016.
She was grateful to be living in Venice, Fla., and loved the variety of stores that were available close to her home. Pauline was an avid reader and loved reading a variety of different novels. Pauline also loved being with her children and visiting her grandchildren when she was able. Pauline was a caring and kind woman with everyone who she made contact with, especially the neighbors within her community.
Survivors include a daughter, Kathleen A. Bliss, and her husband, Paul Bliss, of Englewood, Fla.; two sons: Robert W. Judd Jr. and his wife, Laura Judd, of Aberdeen, Md.; and Timothy S. Judd and his wife, Rebecca Judd, of Beulaville, N.C.; and many grandchildren: Melissa Via, Sarena Adams, Cody Judd, Savanna Judd, Cheyanne Judd and Amber Gooch; and great-grandchildren: Alize Davis, Auselynn Cooper, Gracie Garrett and Gracin Adams. Her beloved boyfriend, Raymond Liebermann, died in 2020. Pauline also leaves behind two brothers, Douglas Raymond of Maine and Harold Raymond of California.
