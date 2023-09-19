Paulette L. Leger, 74, of Rindge, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
She was born on June 27, 1949, in Gardner, Mass., daughter to Roger and Jeannette LaJoie. Paulette attended local schools and graduated from Gardner High School in 1967. She later studied at Framingham State College.
On June 2, 1973, Paulette married James J. Leger in Gardner, Mass. Together they raised two daughters, Jennifer and Michelle.
Paulette started her working career in the secretarial pool for New England Power in Gardner until giving birth to her first child. She later practiced as a Real Estate Broker for 10 years as the owner and operator of Leger Realty in Rindge.
Paulette enjoyed creating art, playing cribbage, and spending time with her family and friends. She spent six months a year living in Florida with her husband, Jim, where she enjoyed many days at the beach and attending many musicals and shows with friends.
She is predeceased by her parents, Roger and Jeanette LaJoie.
Paulette is survived by her husband of 50 years, James J. Leger of Rindge; her daughters, Jennifer and her husband, Chris Jones, of Ashburnham, Mass., and Michelle Leger of Keene; her sisters Janine Bebas of Oysterville, Mass., Denise and her husband, Vince Bracken, of Worcester; and her grandchildren, Jonathan and Allison.
A calling hour will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey, NH, 03452. Her funeral mass will be held immediately following at 11 a.m., at St. Patrick Church, 87 Main St., Jaffrey.
Burial will be held at a later date at the Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery in Winchendon, Mass.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Paulette’s name to St. Jude’s Hospital.
To leave memories or condolences with Paulette’s family, please visit her tribute page at www.cournoyerfh.com.