Paulette L. Blaha

Paulette L. (Moore) Blaha, 74, of Hudson and formerly of Terrace Street in Nashua, passed away Thursday afternoon, Sept. 10, 2020, at Fairview Nursing Home, after a period of declining health.
She was born in Keene on July 2, 1946, a daughter of the late William E. and Marion C. (Wilson) Moore. A resident of Nashua for many years, Paulette had been employed at Hannaford’s supermarket on Coliseum Avenue in Nashua.
In her leisure time, she enjoyed sitting by the window at her home, reading, solving crossword books and puzzles.
Paulette was the wife of the late William A. Blaha, who passed away June 18, 2017. They were married on April 17, 1986, and shared 31 years together.
Members of her family include her children: Timothy Hillock and his wife, Shannon, of Nashua; Robert Hillock and his wife, Stacy, of Litchfield, Maine; Brian Hillock and his wife, Lois, of New Ipswich; and Belinda Bauerle and her husband, Danie,l of Lyndeborough; her stepson, Keith Blaha, of Corona, Calif.; thirteen grandchildren: Jacob, Dillan, Sandy, Brian, Devin, Hillarie, Zachary, Robert III, Tim, Natasha, Kaleb, Karsons and Hunter; six great-grandchildren: Jackson, Hailey, Bryce, Kalee, Owen and Carter; four sisters: Joyce Guillemette of Goshen; Audrey Clark of Konawa, Okla.; Gail Lawrence of Winchester; and Donna Duszaiewicz of Marilla, N.Y.; also many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband and parents, Paulette was predeceased by two brothers.
There are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of the Farwell Funeral Service, 18 Lock St., Nashua (www.farwellfuneralservice.com).
