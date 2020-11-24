Paula Marlene Lorette of Surry passed away on Nov. 14, 2020, after a brief illness.
She was born in Roxbury on June 21, 1938, to Herbert and Hazel (Knott) Russell. She married Carl Lorette on June 22, 1956, after graduating from Keene High School that same year. Paula served the Town of Surry as tax collector and town clerk for many years. In addition, she was the cook and a teacher's aide at Surry Elementary School. She was an avid birdwatcher and loved her wildflower garden.
Survivors include her children: Jim Lorette and his wife, Andrea, of Westmoreland; John Lorette and his wife, Kristal, of Keene; and Jill Gourley and her husband, Scott, of Westmoreland; her grandchildren: Lindsay DeWees, Kaleb DeWees and Hayden Gourley; her brothers: Herbert Russell, Edward Russell and Gale Russell; along with many nieces and nephews.
Her husband, Carl, died in 2014. She is also predeceased by her sisters, Lois Newcomb and Patricia Fifield.
There will be no public services at this time. A celebration of Paula's life is planned for the spring.
