Paula Jean Pitz

Paula Jean (Wyman) Pitz, age 82, died at home in Swanzey on May 8, 2023, after a brief illness.
Paula was the daughter of Whit and Freda Wyman of Keene and Flagler Beach, Fla.
She was born on July 31, 1941, in Tarentum, Pa., and moved to Keene at age three. She attended Wheelock School, Keene Junior High School and Keene High School. She was active in cheerleading, choir and the yearbook staff. She moved to Gainesville, Fla., in late 1957 and entered Gainesville High School, where she was active in cheerleading, chorus, French club, annual staff, Melodettes and the National Honor Society. She graduated in June of 1959 and went on to the University of Florida, where she graduated in 1963 with a degree in education. She taught third grade in Keystone Heights, Fla., and Miami, and was a volunteer at Westminster Christian School, where she also coordinated the volunteer program. She returned to Keene in 1982 with her family. She volunteered at Keene High School and went on to teach special students in Bill Matson’s resource room program.
She was a kind, outgoing, and loving person who would do anything that she could to help in whatever situation that arose. She was a bundle of energy who threw herself into whatever needed to be done. She loved to care for her family, help others, be outside and to work in the yard.
She is survived by her loving husband, Fred Pitz, and her son, Rick Pitz.
There will be a private memorial service by her husband and son to scatter her ashes in the yard that she so loved to work in.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Monadnock Covenant Church, 90 Base Hill Road, Keene NH 03431.