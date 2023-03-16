Paula Evelyn Pinard, 73, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Conway, S.C., after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Paula was born on June 14, 1949, in Keene, the oldest daughter of Paul and Charlotte (Messer) Duplissie. She graduated from Keene High School in 1967. She continued her education at the University of Bridgeport, graduating with her associates degree in dental hygiene in 1969. She worked for Dr. Adams of Keene and Dr. Richard McManus of Newport, as well as other practices, before retiring in 1995. She also graduated from River Valley Community College in Claremont in 1995 with an additional degree in occupational therapy.
She met Robert Pinard and they were married Sept. 26, 1975, in Keene. She had two daughters, Lisa (Jason) Crandall and Amy (Shawn) Larson, and she had five grandchildren: Evelyn, Timothy and Anna Crandall; and Kaitlyn and Carter Larson.
Paula enjoyed traveling, going on cruises, doing puzzles, planting flowers and spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed helping friends, neighbors and the elderly.
She was predeceased by her parents; her special aunt and uncle, Harriet and Clarence Duplissie; and other aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her husband, Robert, of 47 years; and her daughters, Lisa (Jason) Crandall of St. Johns, Mich., and Amy (Shawn) Larson of Acworth. She is also survived by her sisters, June Brening of Dublin and Diana (Tom) Holton of West Chesterfield; and her sisters-in-law, Audrey Gordon of Texas and Alice (Bill) Drohan of Goffstown. She is also survived by five grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in New Hampshire at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sullivan County Humane Society.
