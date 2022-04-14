Paula Claire Smith

Paula Claire (Couillard) Smith, 73, of Rindge, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 26, 2022, after a period of declining health.
Paula was born on Jan. 3, 1949, in Chelsea, Mass., the daughter of Paul and Pauline Couillard. Paula and her siblings grew up in Portsmouth, Lincoln, Neb., and eventually Danvers, Mass. She is a 1967 graduate of Danvers (Mass.) High School. After high school she attended Salem State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in French in 1971. She later attended Fitchburg State University in Fitchburg, Mass., earning a master’s degree in English education in 1976.
She and Robert F. Smith married on July 7, 1985, in Rindge. Together they honeymooned on the French Riviera. Paula loved the location so much she had planned to retire there with Robert.
Paula truly enjoyed her time spent as an educator. She worked for the Winchendon, Mass., public schools as a high school English and French teacher. She was very popular with her peers and many of her students. After retirement she was a beloved Weight Watcher Leader in Keene.
She had always been a dog lover to so many special dogs over the years. Her love for dogs led her to be a strong supporter of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Monadnock Humane Society. Paula was an avid sports fan — she loved the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. She was very fond of literature, quilting, cross-stitch and cooking. She will be remembered for the thoughtfulness she exhibited to her family and friends when she would make homemade items for the new babies in her life.
Paula is predeceased by her parents, Paul and Pauline Couillard, and her husband of 26 years, Robert F. Smith.
She is survived by her stepdaughter, Kimberly, and her husband, Bill O’Brien, of North Swanzey; her step-grandchildren: Brooke and William O’Brien of North Swanzey, and Erin Pathode of Surry; her sister, Nancy, and her husband, Frank Gaffney, of Danvers, Mass.; her brother, William Couillard, of Salem; her nieces, Brenna Gaffney, of Boston, and Shauna and her husband, Jay Powers, of Somerville, Mass., her nephew and his wife, Christopher and Robin Gaffney, of Danvers, Mass.; her grand-nephews, Jackson Powers of Somerville, Mass., and Brayden Gaffney of Danvers, Mass.; her grand-niece, Scarlett Powers, of Somerville, Mass.; and her friend, Pam Forrest, of Rindge, who helped tremendously during Paula’s illness.
A service will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, Mass., where she will be buried with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Paula’s name to: Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431; or Monadnock at Home, P.O. Box 422, Jaffrey NH 03452.
To share memories and condolences with Paula’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
