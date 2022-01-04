Paul U. Lefebvre, 68, of Jaffrey, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Paul was a friend to all who knew him. A gentle, caring man, he was always extending a hand to anyone in need. He had a love of music and enjoyed playing music. He collected comic books, enjoyed kayaking and being in nature. He loved trips to Maine, always stopping at his favorite lighthouse (Nubble Light in York) and walking the Marginal Way in Ogunquit.
Paul was born to Roland and Rachel (Dodier) Lefebvre in Winchendon, Mass., on Dec. 29, 1952. He was the third of seven siblings: Robert Lefebvre of Amherst, Mass., Loretta Stewart (deceased), Marie Szymcik of Swanzey, Ann Perley of Winchendon, Mass., Jeanne Cote of Spring Branch, Texas, and Theresa Paciencia of Allen, Texas. Paul grew up in Winchendon, Mass., and graduated from Murdock High School in Winchendon, later earning his associate’s degree in science from Mount Wachusett Community College.
Paul married Joyce Goodyear (Wilson) in 1981. They spent 10 years together, building a home in Wendell, Mass., and raising their two children, Matthew Lefebvre of Orange, Mass., and Elizabeth Billings of Hawley, Mass. During his time in Wendell he enjoyed volunteering at the Full Moon Coffee House and playing the hammered dulcimer and banjo with his band Medicinal String Band.
In 1994, Paul met his best friend and his soul mate, Anna Geraci, of Jaffrey. They, along with Ed Boland (deceased), formed the band Calico Harmony. In the early 2000s Paul moved to Jaffrey to live with Anna and they spent the remainder of his life together.
Paul also leaves behind his two grandchildren Lucas Lefebvre and Rachel Billings.
He worked as a Department of Mental Health case manager, program manager and IT technician at Chesco in Keene and previously worked for D.M.H. in Fitchburg, Mass. He planned to retire at the end of 2021.
The memorial will be on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Whitcomb Hall, 17-23 Main St., Swanzey from 1-4 p.m.
Finding a solution to Alzheimer’s was a passion for him. Up until COVID-19 he participated in the Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraisers. Because of this we ask that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (www.alz.org) instead of flowers.
