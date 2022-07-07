Paul Stevens was born on June 17, 1947, in Boston, Mass., son of the late Paul R. Stevens Sr. and Mary (Willard) Stevens. He graduated from Middleboro (Mass.) High School and then joined the United States Navy, where he served honorably from 1966 to 1970.
He spent time in several parts of the country, eventually calling Keene and then Longwood, Fla., his two, true homes. He and his first wife, Cherie, chose Keene as home to be closer to her family, where he cared for her until a long battle with cancer took her life far too early, a fate that left Paul devastated by the loss.
It was by fate, too, that he was connected with Darlene (Dunn) Kenyon. Or, rather, an otherwise benign wardrobe selection by her, that altered history for them both. A skirt that revealed not just a little leg, but when asked by Darlene if he danced, also the first “I do (now)” from Paul. The second, “I do” came just 30 days later, on Aug. 4, 1986, when they both knew their paths were linked by something greater than just chance.
He gravitated toward and spent most of his years working in restaurants, where the people and atmosphere matched his own youthful and charismatic energy. The industry also provided an excellent outlet for some of Paul’s greatest gifts; his ability to teach, mentor, believe in and get the most out of individuals, and to allow them to see the best in themselves. To work for and beside him meant you were supported through your mistakes and pridefully congratulated for your achievements, both professional and personal.
Paul spent well over a decade as one of the original general managers of several D’Angelo’s sub shops, before venturing out on his own to open Paul & Dar’s Restaurant in West Swanzey. After outgrowing the location, he moved the operation to Keene and gave it a name change to Family Ties Restaurant, a name perfectly suited to match the deep connections and bonds of those working and dining there. Those that were a part of the restaurant were a part of the family.
A dozen successful years in a challenging industry culminated with a transition to one of his sons, whereupon Paul continued to act as a manager and mentor for several years after. Paul was proud of the enterprise he created, but more so of the lessons he passed down to his children and employees. A strong work ethic, working as a team, helping others succeed, using common sense to solve common problems, putting the customer first, and maintaining a sense of humor throughout; these are just a few of the core principles he instilled in all who worked alongside him. To sustain the lessons learned from Paul would perhaps be the best tribute he could ever ask for.
Paul retired in 2012 and moved to Florida with Darlene, where he would continue focusing on what he considered his most important job and greatest success in life, making memories with his family. He was a kid at heart and loved spending time with and playing games with his children and grandchildren. His ability to connect with people on a personal and emotional level was well demonstrated in his interactions with his grandkids. The joy he provided could be heard echoing from the belly laughs of those around him.
Paul was able to spend the last few days of his life surrounded by his children, grandchildren, best friends, sisters, and his loving wife. He wore a smile the entire time that evidenced the peace and joy he felt. His final assignment was to allow his family to convey to him the impact and impression he left on each of their lives. He passed peacefully, shortly after understanding that his job here was complete. Paul will be missed immensely, and his memory will live on by all that he touched.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Darlene Stevens of Longwood; his two daughters, Jamie Pignone and her husband, Bobby, of Hollywood, Fla., and Jodi Snow and her husband, Ryan, of Keene; two sons, Jeffrey Stevens and his wife, Lisa, of Exeter and Steven Kenyon and his wife, Joslyn, of Ridgeland, S.C.; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth (Kenyon) May and her husband, George, Tyler Kenyon, Andrew Kenyon, Reece Pignone, Ava Pignone, Lucy Stevens, Justin Snow, and Kellan Snow; a great-grandchild, Raelynn May; and four sisters, Dorothy Sandra Malloy of Flat Rock, N.C., Laurie Stevens of Longwood, Fla., Christina Stevens of Longwood, Fla., and Annie Stevens Hirschenson and her husband, Mark, of Sugarhill, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Cherie (Beauregard) Stevens, his parents, his step-mother Ann Stevens, a sister, Paula Erickson, and a brother, Gregory Stevens.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Shriner’s Hospital for Children (https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/) or your local pet shelter.