Paul Robert Gallien passed away surrounded by family on May 27, 2021, after a battle with cancer.
He was born in Keene on April 3, 1956, to Joseph E. Gallien and Dolly J. Gallien, where he grew up and attended Keene schools.
While his first work experience was at the family business of Sunrise Donuts on Main Street in Keene. He eventually developed an interest in construction and pursued work as a carpenter. Over time this landed him in Florida, where he started his own successful construction business. Always the one for adventure, Paul enlisted in the U.S. Navy and as it was, enrolled with the U.S. Naval Construction Forces, or Seabees. With his former construction experience and continual quest for knowledge, he excelled in this field. His athleticism made him a perfect candidate for dive school, so he joined up and eventually became captain of his team. During this time, he was fully involved with multiple underwater construction projects for the U.S. Navy.
Never one to miss an opportunity or a challenge, Paul was encouraged to sign up for the U.S. Navy Special Warfare Command. He did so and served many years as a U.S. Navy Seal. During his Navy career he completed projects and conducted operations all over the planet, to places as far away as Antarctica. All told, Paul spent 23 years in the Navy with several years in the Reserves, at which time he pursued his degree in engineering.
After his graduation he started his own structural engineering firm, Gallien Engineering, Inc. With his background and experience his firm was a great success and allowed him the opportunity to work on many unique and challenging projects. After graduation he resided in Nevada, California and, lastly, in Utah, spending as much time as he possibly could outside. Paul was an avid bicyclist, hiker, diver, cross-fit enthusiast, etc. — anything to get outside and engage with the natural world. After retiring from the U.S. Navy he maintained that same level of fitness throughout his life, winning the West Coast Spartan Race just a few years ago.
Above all, Paul loved his son, Joe. He would always speak highly of him and could barely wait until the next planned adventure with him. Paul was quite proud that Joe spent five years in the U.S. Navy and also pursued a degree in engineering; he will graduate in 2022.
Paul was a motivated and optimistic individual. He always enjoyed time with others, his excursions east to visit friends and family, and a good glass of wine. Dining with Paul was always replete with stories and humor and we will all deeply miss his charisma and energy.
He is survived by his son, Joe Gallien, of Reno, Nev.; his father, Joseph Emile Gallien, of Arundel, Maine; two sisters: Annette J. Delaney of Danbury; and Cheryl A. Kuzmins of Keene; one brother, Brian J. Gallien, of Marlow; one niece and five nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Dolly J. Gallien.
A service with full military honors will be held on Aug. 20, 2021, at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery, 2900 Parker Flats Road, Seaside, Calif. For more information, email pginfo2021@gmail.com.
