Paul Richard Bleau, 63, of Keene, died March 6, 2022, after a period of failing health. He passed peacefully at home with family by his side.
Paul was born in Keene May 18, 1958, the son of Norman R. and Jean E. (Myers) Bleau. He grew up in the area and graduated from Keene High School. While in high school Paul participated in wrestling, receiving many honors. He was a football lineman, being awarded the Sharby Memorial Trophy, and was also named unsung hero of the team. As a young man Paul was active in many sports — bowling, tag football, men’s softball and broomball. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, fishing and hunting. In 1993, he, with his 10-year-old-son Michael by his side, won grand prize at the Lake Champlain International Fishing Derby.
His professional career included Kingsbury Machine Tool, Economy Heating and Plumbing, Terry Winn (heating) and E.E. Houghton. After a knee injury, he switched careers and received certification from First Course Culinary Training in 2010. He became Chef Supervisor at the Cheshire County House of Corrections. From there, he was at Papagallos restaurant in Swanzey. Paul then retired after being disabled with vertigo.
He loved sports, especially Red Sox baseball and Patriots football. Paul loved cooking and serving. He enjoyed making large family meals, both at home and at his church. He enjoyed planting and tending his flower, vegetable, herb and strawberry gardens, and sharing all of these with others.
Paul was a member of Sturtevant Chapel in Keene for many years. He loved the Lord and shared his faith in Christ with others. He participated on several church committees, including trustees and hospitality.
He enjoyed cribbage, puzzles, dancing, playing family games (especially Pictionary) and watching old Westerns on TV. Most of all he loved spending times with family and friends, including Tuesday breakfasts with his wife at The Pub. He will be loved and missed very much.
Survivors include his wife of almost 41 years, Sherry (Moffitt); his son, Michael Paul Bleau, and his wife, Kaci, of Oregon; his daughter, Valerie Lucille Brady, and her husband, James, of Keene; three grandchildren of Oregon: Charlotte, Ezekiel and Malakai; his sister, Norma Jean Croteau; his sister, Julie Ann Robertson, and her husband, Mick; his brother, Randy Scott Bleau, and his wife, Carole; and his sister, Marie Ann Croteau, all of Keene; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and church family.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Sturtevant Chapel, 15 Washington Ave., Keene. Masks are preferred. A luncheon at Sturtevant Chapel will immediately follow the service. There are no calling hours. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Bleau family may be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
