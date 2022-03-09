Paul R. Bleau Mar 9, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Paul R. Bleau, 63, of Keene, passed away on March 6, 2022. A full obituary and service details will be announced shortly by Fletcher Funeral Home (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Going out on top': Miller-Bros. Newton to close after 178 years in KeeneTown meeting election results, March 8Ex-Westmoreland clerk sentenced to prison time for stealing town fundsWill Monsanto settlement funds help clean up Keene site? TBDWinchester selectboard deadlocks on vote to fire police lieutenantLicense your cat? Proposal in Keene aims to protect birds from furry friendsRevamped retail space in Keene spotlights arts collaborationKeene Board of Education candidates answer Sentinel questionnairesTractor-trailer crash spills woodchips on Route 9 Friday, leads to temporary closureDozens turn out to Keene rally in support of public education Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
