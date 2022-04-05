Paul R. Bader, 78, of Winchester, passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Friday, March 18, 2022, after a long period of declining health.
He was born the second son of the late Pauline (Tickey) and Francis Bader on Aug. 30, 1943, in Long Island, N.Y. Paul was educated at Uniondale High School in Long Island, N.Y.
On Aug. 30, 2003, Paul exchanged vows with the love of his life, Miriam “Mim” R. Johnson. They had a simple service with their family and friends at the Lakeside Chapel at Camp Takodah in Richmond. They have been happily married for 18 years, but have known each other for 46 years. Paul was employed by the Northfield Drive-In Theatre as a projectionist for 16 years until he retired in 2014. Prior, he had worked at the Keene Drive-In Theatre for 10 years, and he was an auto mechanic, operating “Paul’s Auto” for many years. In addition, he had worked at W.T. Grant, A.C. Lawrence Leather Co. (the Tannery), Troy Mills and other auto repair shops in the region and in Louisiana. Paul was raised in a family of projectionists, trained by their father, and worked in that profession in New York, Texas, Louisiana, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Paul enjoyed spending his time hunting, working on cars, motorcycles and even built his own trike, being in nature, and spending time with his friend, “Snowflake.”
He served four years as a fire fighter in the U.S. Air Force and was a life member of the American Legion. Most recently, he belonged to Gordon Bissell Post No. 4 in Keene, where he loved serving on the Honor Guard and had been an executive board member. He was a man of faith and was a member of The United Church of Winchester. Almost every day Paul called and talked with his best friend, Kira Franklin.
Mr. Bader is survived by his wife, Miriam R. Johnson (Mim), of Winchester. He had three children: Paul P. Bader and Michael “Loy” Bader (mother is Geri Bader) of Louisiana, and Derek Bader Sr. of Alstead (mother is Sandy Mitchell.) Paul also had five other children in his life: Jason Sawyer (mother is Sandy) and his partner, Bridgette, of Charlestown; Stanley Sawyer (mother is Sandy) and his wife, Amy, of Rockingham, Vt.; Rhapsody Arlen (mother is Mim) and her significant other, Jeff Harbaugh, of Somers, Conn.; Felicia Howard-Olmstead (mother is Mim) and her husband, David, of Winchester; and Annette Mullins (mother is Mim) and her partner, Matthew Croteau, of Winchester. His two surviving siblings are Mary Lambert and her husband, Ronald, of Utah; and Bob Bader and his wife Dawn, of Arizona. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Paul is now rejoined with his parents, and his brother, Frank X. Bader, who passed in August 2021.
The family invites you to attend an informal gathering to celebrate Paul’s life on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Keene American Legion, 797 Court St., Keene. Because Paul was a very unique person, please come have something to eat and drink with his family and friends and share your memories. A committal service with military honors will be held at the N.H. Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to The United Church of Winchester, 99 Main St., Winchester NH 03470.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Homes and Crematories, Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
