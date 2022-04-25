After a long, painful battle with mental health, Paul M. Acerno lost his fight on April 21, 2022, just three weeks shy of his 41st birthday.
He was born on May 11, 1981, in Las Vegas, but moved to Westmoreland at the age of one, where he spent most of his life. He was a graduate of The Westmoreland School, Keene High School and Husson College in Bangor, Maine.
He was a member of the Keene High Blackbirds men’s soccer team and continued to play while attending Husson. His love of the beautiful game continued throughout his life as, more often than not, he could be found on a pitch enjoying his passion. For many years he organized a men’s summer league team in Keene. He was an avid fan of the game and subscribed to any and all soccer, or futbol, channels on TV.
He loved his dogs, a good cigar, a bag of black licorice, going to concerts, dancing, his family and soccer friends. He enjoyed a long, successful career in the service industry after college until COVID-19 sidelined him. He could offer an opinion on almost any subject. His smile was infectious, his energy limitless, and his soul was warm and caring. He did not have a mean bone in his body — until he stepped onto the soccer pitch, of course.
He is survived by his mother, Lisa Graham, of Westmoreland; his father, Michael Acerno, and his partner, Beth Hoyt-Flewelling, of Sutton; his sister, Danielle Acerno, and her partner, Eliza Joseph, of Burlington, Vt.; his eight aunts and uncle and their spouses/partners: Gina and Graham Gitchell of Westmoreland, Liz and Jake Cahoon of Keene, Teresa Starkey and Chuck Mobilia of Keene, Anne Marie and David DiSilva of Chesterfield, Peg and Rod Richmond of Swanzey, Eileen and Ken Lary of Canaan, Mary Acerno of Litchfield, Tim and Karen Acerno of Raymond and Christine Graham of Las Vegas; as well as his maternal grandmother and her spouse, Carol and Clive Bolinger, of Las Vegas; and his 16 cousins and nine second cousins. He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Quentin Graham, of Long Island, N.Y., and his paternal grandparents, Theresa and Michael Acerno, of Westmoreland. May he rest in peace.
Friends and family are invited to calling hours at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. A burial will take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Village Cemetery, Glebe Road, Westmoreland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to be made in Paul M. Acerno’s name to the Samaritans, 25 Roxbury St., No. 113, Keene NH 03431 (www.http://samaritansnh.org).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Acerno family or to share a memory of Paul, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
