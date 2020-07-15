Paul L. Putnam
Paul Leon Putnam, 83, died at his residence in Charlestown on July 13, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 12, 1936, in the house in Charlestown where he grew up. He was the son of Ellsworth and Ethel A. (Pierce) Putnam. When he married, he moved up the same road and lived there for the rest of his life.
Paul attended schools in Charlestown through his freshman year and then transferred to Vilas High School in Alstead to study their agriculture course. While there, he attended the National Future Farmers of America convention in Kansas City, where the main address was given by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The group traveled cross-country by train. While growing up, Paul was active in 4-H, especially judging eggs, and won many ribbons doing so.
Upon graduation from high school and the death of his father, he and his two brothers, Ted and Morris, assisted their mother in operating the farm. Later, they would incorporate, expanding it into a large operation known as Putnam Farms, Inc., including dairy, maple sugaring, and cordwood.
On Oct. 20, 1962, Paul married Patricia Ann Batchelder in Langdon. They were married 57 years, raising a family of four children, which, in turn, led to nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was especially pleased when a picture of him taken as a promotion for Garelick Farms, to whom they supplied milk at the time, was used on billboards in the area.
Along the way, he not only put in many hours at the farm, but also ran a small produce farm on the side, something his children still tell stories about their participation in. He raised berries, fruit and garden fare. He also had a large greenhouse devoted to flowering plants. In semi-retirement, he continued the outside flower gardens.
Throughout his life, he was a woodworker, making items varying from large furniture pieces in his home and his children’s homes, to large toys for his children and grandchildren, to Christmas decorations. In later years, he was enthusiastic about holiday decorations. Christmas was his specialty, inside the house and out.
He enjoyed the changing seasons and all the nature it brought with it. He knew where the first spring flowers appeared and he knew where to find the winter’s decorative berries. He had in-depth knowledge of all the birds and animals that populated the area. This included the mountain lion that crossed the road in front of them a couple of years ago.
He enjoyed sliding down the hill out back with the grandchildren or alone on a quick slide before heading to work.
He was a member of the F&AM Lodge No. 12 in Charlestown, F&AM Lodge No. 30 in Langdon, Bektash Shriners in Concord, Scottish Rite Valleys of Keene and Nashua, Order of the Eastern Star, and the N.H. Farm Bureau. He was the recipient of the two General John Sullivan Awards and the Veterans Medal from the Masons.
He was the last of his generation and was predeceased by his half-siblings: Dorothy P. Richardson (Donald); Donald Putnam (Kathryn); and Beatrice P. Blackington (John); his siblings: Celia E. Putnam; Fred M. Putnam (Rosemary); John E. Putnam (died in infancy); Ted H. Putnam (Nancy survives); and Morris O. Putnam (Marjorie survives).
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; four children: Linda P. Zukas; Nancy P. Lavin (Martin); Bruce A. Putnam (Tammie); and Dana E. Putnam (Laura); his grandchildren: Brian G. Zukas (Ann); Heather E. Zukas; Angela N. Zukas; Timothy P. Lavin; Rachel A. Putnam; Matthew P. Lavin; Meghan E. Putnam; Sarah L. Putnam; and Emily G. Putnam; a great-granddaughter, Zoey C. Zukas; many nieces, nephews and their families.
Calling hours will be held at the Charlestown Memorial Chapel, 34 Main St., Charlestown from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020. This will be a walk-through format. Due to the current situation, a Masonic service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, under a tent or outside at the Senior Center on Old Springfield Road in Charlestown. The center will be open. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Light refreshments will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts in Paul’s name be given to the Development Office at Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield MA 01104; or to a humane society of one’s choice.
Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., Claremont NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.