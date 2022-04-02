Paul L. Lagerberg, 73, of Swanzey, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2022.
He was born in Keene on Sept. 9, 1948, the son of the late Ralph and Lena Lagerberg. He grew up in Cheshire County, enlisted in the U.S. Army when he was 18 years old and was sent to Vietnam that same year, where he worked as a combat medic.
Seven years later, he was stationed at Fort Devens, Mass., where he was instrumental in vaccinating more than 25,000 Vietnamese refugees. He was also stationed overseas in Korea, Germany and then in Italy, where he was the Chief Ward Master of the Caserma Ederle Army Hospital. After serving 23 years, he retired in 1989 as a Sergeant First Class.
He cherished his time spent with family and friends. He is survived by his loving children: Scott Lagerberg, Joseph Hope, Laura Hope, Lisa Bourassa and Brian Lagerberg; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as his three brothers: Scott, David and Bruce Lagerberg.
A viewing will be held at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene on Monday, April 11, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by burial with Military Honors at 1 p.m. at Westport Cemetery, Westport Village Road in West Swanzey.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Foley Funeral Home of Keene. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.