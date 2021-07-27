Paul L. Kemp Jr., 83, of Greenfield, passed away on July 23, 2021. He passed unexpectedly in the familiar surroundings of his home with the love of his wife near. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
