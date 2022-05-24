Paul K. Geddes, age 95, passed away peacefully at his home at American House in Keene on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Paul was born Aug. 2, 1926, in Nashua to Charles and Jennie (Burns) Geddes. At 18 months Harold Charles and Etheyn Jewett Clark became his foster parents.
Paul remained in the Clark home until he left for the U.S. Navy after graduating from Nashua High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserve for active duty stateside in 1944. At the end of his service he then attended the Whittemore School of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire and graduated in 1950.
Paul was called back into the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1954. Paul worked his entire career in Nashua for Sanders Associates (now part of BAE Systems) as a material controller and administrator with top secret clearance.
Paul came to Harrisville early in his life with the Clarks, who had a cottage on Silver Lake. He would go the Seaver Farm to buy ice, milk and eggs. He got to know Edgar Seaver and over the years he helped out at the farm. They became close friends and Paul cared for Edgar in his later years. When Edgar passed away in 1978, Paul inherited the Seaver Farm and land around Silver Lake. Paul managed the Silver Lake campsites for more than 30 years, but as real estate taxes increased, this was no longer feasible, so in 2010 the campsites were closed and the land restored to its natural state. The land has since been protected by conservation easements.
Paul was a 66-year member of the Rising Sun Masonic Lodge in Nashua. He was chosen as Harrisville’s Citizen of the Year in 2019 and also received the stewardship award from the Silver Lake Land Trust that year.
Paul is predeceased by his brother, William. Paul was a real character and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
No services are scheduled at this time. Donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the Harris Center for Conservation Education, 83 Kings Highway, Hancock NH 03449.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or share a memory, please visit www.fletcherfuneralhome.com.
