Paul Hunting
Paul Hunting, 68, of Swanzey passed away Feb. 23, 2020, after a short bout with lung cancer.
Born in Montague, Mass., he leaves a brother, Charles, of Greenfield, Mass.; a twin sister, Pauline Allen, of Jonesboro, Ark.; several nephews, nieces, great nieces and great nephews; a good friend and companion, Donna Robidoux; and step-in daughter, Crystal Davis, and her husband, David; and step-in grand- and great-grandchildren of Maine.
After his wishes of cremation, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.