Paul Franklin Rogers, 79, of Old Drewsville Road, Walpole, died Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born July 7, 1941, in Walpole, the son of Paul Canning and Marjorie Alice (Rhodes) Rogers. Paul grew up and attended school in Walpole. Following school, he joined the U.S. Navy to serve his country from 1960 to 1965. Paul attained an associate’s degree in business and started his career working for the Flying Tigers Air Freight Co. of California. In 1989, FedEx acquired Flying Tigers Air Freight Co., and Paul continued his career by moving his family to Memphis, Tenn., and continued working for FedEx until his retirement 2001. Following retirement, with his family in tow, Paul moved back to New Hampshire. He enjoyed gardening, flowers, animals and going on cruises.
On Jan. 4, 1964, Paul married his wife of 56 years, Kathaleen Hazel Boudrieau, who survives. He is also survived by his daughter, Sara Kathaleen Rogers-Jennings; his son-in-law, David C. Bryce; two grandsons: Stephen Paul Jennings and Anthony Glenn Jennings; and his siblings: Ann Rogers, Kathleen Kittredge, Phil Rogers, Gus Rogers and Joan Sylvester. Paul was predeceased by his parents; and two brothers: Robert and Richard Rogers.
Services will be held at a later date. The Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home of Bellows Falls, Vt., will be assisting with the arrangements.
Donations in Paul’s memory can be made to the Walpole Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 243 Walpole NH and/or the First Congregational Church of Walpole UCC, P.O. Box 393, 15 Washington St., Walpole NH 03608.
