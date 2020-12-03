Paul Edward Kennedy passed away peacefully after a short illness on Nov. 30, 2020, with his family by his side in Keene. He was 88 years old.
He was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on March 15, 1932. He was the youngest son of William and Noemi Kennedy. He moved to the United States in 1946 to attend high school in Great Neck, N.Y., and then Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio. He then attended and, in 1954, graduated from Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., lettering in soccer using the skills he developed in Trinidad. While serving in the U.S. Air Force, he married Jane Mather Benton from Pittsfield, Mass., and then prospered in a long career in the securities industry while residing in New Jersey. Upon retirement he and Jane moved to Swanzey.
Paul enjoyed a long and healthy retirement with his family. He had a passion for golf and the friendships he made on the links. He was a longstanding member of the Keene Country Club, as well as the Olde Hickory Country Club in Ft. Myers, Fla. He was well-liked and remembered as a gentleman who took great interest in the people he met. He and Jane were the proud owners of a series of Shetland sheepdogs. He enjoyed horticulture and working around his property, as well as the Big Band music of Stan Kenton. He and his wife enjoyed travelling, including long trips through the American West and many trips abroad. He loved history and reading and had a phenomenal memory for people and places.
He is survived by his wife, Jane, to whom he was married for more than 64 years; his daughter, Ann Kennedy, of Rochester, N.Y.; his son, William Kennedy, of South Lyon, Mich.; and his brother, Malcolm Kennedy, of Paducah, Ky. He was also the proud grandfather of Paige and Katherine Kennedy.
A family memorial will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Paul Edward Kennedy’s name to the Shriners Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando FL 32886 (www.ShrinersHospitalsForChildren.org); or to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675 (www.WoundedWarriorProject.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Paul, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
