Paul Edward Nickerson, 84, of Fitzwilliam, died peacefully on Nov. 3, 2020.
Born July 16, 1936, in New Bedford, Mass., Paul was the youngest of four children. It was evident early on that his life was to be a struggle when, as an infant, he battled both polio and spinal meningitis. Overcoming all odds, Paul moved forward, getting a trade in the vocational system. He grew strong as a stevedore and foundry worker.
After a failed marriage, he finally found happiness with the love of his life, Beatrice Barboza. For the next 50 years it was rare to find Paul and Bea ever apart. Selling his plating business in Rhode Island, Paul and Bea set their sights on California, where Paul started working in the Santa Clara County Prison kitchens. Moving quickly to head cook, he soon managed five separate kitchens and ultimately retired to Oklahoma to enjoy traveling with Bea.
After enjoying 13 years of retirement, he lost the love of his life in 2017. Returning to New England, Paul once again connected with family and finally rested himself on Nov. 3, 2020, the last of a generation.
Paul leaves many nieces and nephews; and his stepchildren: Makita Kelley of Massachusetts, and Gloria Fayerweather of Arizona, and their families.
Memorial services for Paul and Bea will be in the spring of 2021.
