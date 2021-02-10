Paul D. Kennett, 71, a lifetime resident of Keene and Florida, died unexpectedly in Swanzey on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Paul was born the son of the late Jane (Davis) Walsh and Paul Goodrich Kennett on Dec. 16, 1949, in Keene. Paul was raised by his mother and stepfather, Richard F. Walsh. He was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1968. Paul went on in his education and graduated from St. Bernard College in Birmingham, Ala., with a bachelor’s degree in business. Paul was a two-time All-American golfer while attending St. Bernard.
He was employed at Isla Del Sol golf course in Tampa, Fla., for many years as a grounds-keeping superintendent before moving back to New Hampshire.
Paul enjoyed playing golf, basketball and attending harness horse races. He was a lifetime member of the Keene Country Club, where he won the 1968 State-Am at the age of 18.
Mr. Kennett is survived by his daughter, Kristy L. McLaughlin, and her husband, Thomas, of Ridgecrest, Calif.; his siblings: Dixie J. Cote and her husband, Ronald, of Keene; Peter A. Walsh and his wife, Suzanne, of Keene; and Steven Y. Walsh and his wife, Leah, of Keene; and his two grandchildren, Kaia and Hayden McLaughlin, of Ridgecrest, Calif. In addition, he leaves one niece, three nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Paul’s values, services will be private. Burial will take place on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in memory of Paul D. Kennett to St. Vincent DePaul Society, c/o Parish of the Holy Spirit, 173 Main St., Keene NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.