While dreaming of fast cars and loud motorcycles, Paul D. Breen, 64, of Keene, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, March 6, 2021. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
