While dreaming of fast cars and loud motorcycles, Paul D. Breen passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Paul, a lifelong resident of Keene, could be seen on any given day riding around in a meticulously clean truck with a cigarette in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other. Paul was an electrician for most of his life, a trade he learned from his dad. He also worked for Keene Tree and later he was the owner of Perfect Edge Property Maintenance and Landscaping, which he retired from. He was known for his tidy and organized work.
Paul had such a full life because he was full of life. He had a huge heart and such a kind spirit and, boy, did he love to laugh! He enjoyed vacationing, skiing and listening to the blues. Many people were fortunate to call him a friend.
Paul is predeceased by both parents, Leo Breen and Rita Breen, both of Keene; and his brother, Philip Breen, and sister, Penny Wilson, both of Keene. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Miller (Skip) of Colorado; his brother, Peter Breen (Sue) of Vermont; a step-brother, Todd Breen; and a step-sister, Tracy (Scott) Bosworth; and was loved by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, along with his best friend and life partner, Susan Kendall. Paul loved his family and his many aunts, uncles and numerous cousins who he shared many childhood memories with at Nana’s house on Washington Street.
A Celebration of Life for Paul will be held in the spring at the discretion of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, Northeast Affiliate, Two Wall Street, Manchester NH 03101.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.