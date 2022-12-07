Paul Chamberlin, 94, died peacefully in his sleep at home on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Paul was born at home in West Swanzey on May 4, 1928, the youngest son of Clifford and Lena Chamberlin.
His four siblings, Charlotte, Elwin, Donald and Gordon, all predeceased him.
He married Barbara Martin on Dec. 2, 1950, sharing 68 years of marriage until her death in 2018.
He was a 1946 graduate of Keene High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force. He later joined the Air Reserves. In high school he was nicknamed “Red” Chamberlin, known for his love of sports. He played jayvee and varsity basketball, baseball and football. He was captain of the baseball team in Japan.
Paul was a hard worker from an early age, often accompanying his father as a Teamster. In his teens his father passed and he lovingly cared for his mother while taking on odd jobs, working at Gomarlo’s store, as an electrician’s helper, learning his financial technician skills in the military and then becoming a printer.
He was a volunteer firefighter with the North Swanzey Water and Fire Precinct. Everyone who knew him knew his huger-than-life storytelling skills and his grand sense of humor, kindness and generosity. He told everyone he had an open-door policy.
He had an enriching impact on his family and friends and was affectionately known as “Pop”! Paul’s love for sports was nothing compared to his love of family and friends.
He changed his whole life in 1960 when he became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. As a minister, he was proud to let you know why and how he turned his life around. His love for God and strong faith became his life focus. He wanted everyone to know the hope the Bible promises us for a better future.
Paul is survived by his two daughters, Christine Randall (husband Ralph) and Wendy Smith, all of Swanzey. He is known as “Bumpa” to his six grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren.
His memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 109 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey, officiated by Richard Woodhull. Burial will be held at a later time at Oak Hill Cemetery in Swanzey.
The service can be viewed virtually online via at Zoom-ID# 148 928 399.