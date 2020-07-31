Paul Carol Monty Sr.
Paul Carol Monty Sr., 80, of River Street, Alstead, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife and four children on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Paul was born Dec. 16, 1939, in Rockingham, Vt., the son of Francis and Mary (Race) Monty.
On Sept. 8, 1962, at St. Catherine’s Church in Walpole he married Elizabeth Laird.
Paul was a former member of the BPOE No. 1619, enjoyed spending time at their camp on Ashuelot Pond in Washington, was an avid water and gold dowser, gardener, fisherman and ice fisherman, and he loved the outdoors and volunteering for the Fall Mountain Food Shelf. Paul worked as a machinist and was the custodian at Alstead Junior High School, where he was named Employee of the Year and had the yearbook dedicated to him. He had a way with words. Paul’s great love was spending time with his wife, beloved mother-in-law, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Paul is survived by his wife, of Alstead; his mother in law, Jennie Laird, of Alstead; and also by two sons: Paul Monty Jr. of Langdon; and Willian Monty of Alstead; two daughters: Michelle Monty and Charlotte Martin, both of Alstead; three sisters: Lucille (Doody) Mudgett of California; Yvonne (Bonnie) Spaulding of Keene; and Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Corbett of Kentucky; ten grandchildren: Cody, Kyle, Ciarra, Greta, Alex, Billy ll, Michael, Ali, Danielle and Sharee; and seven great-grandchildren: Huckson, Colson, Brayden, Colin, Ramses, Joshua and Jason. Paul was predeceased by his parents; and 12 siblings: Marie, Loretta, Frances, Theresa, Dennis, Richard, Roberta, John, Annette, Raymond, Francis and Victory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to the Fall Mountain Food Shelf, P.O. Box 191, Alstead NH 03602.
Funeral services will be private, at the request of the family. Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, Bellows Falls, is handling the arrangements.
