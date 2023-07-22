Paul A. Laughner Jr.

Paul A. “Sandy” Laughner Jr., 74, of Richmond, passed away on July 9, 2023, in Jaffrey after a period of declining health.
Sandy was born in St. Petersburg, Fla., to Paul A. and Lois T. Laughner (both deceased) and attended St. Petersburg High School. He was in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, but was never called overseas. The Laughners spent a lot of time in New Hampshire, starting in Chesterfield in the 1960s, and Sandy lived in New Hampshire permanently after the early 1970s. He received a bachelor of arts in art history from the University of New Hampshire.
Sandy worked at various things in his lifetime, including medical manufacturing and carpentry. He was a lover and player of music, especially American folk music, of fine art, and was a student of history, especially that of early America and his hometown for many years, Richmond. He was involved at various times over many years with the Richmond Historical Society.
Sandy is survived by his two children, Perry Laughner (and Jade) of Dover, and Georgia Laughner of Keene. He also leaves behind his sister, Lynda Kohlenberg, of Cape Coral, Fla.; a brother, Vinoy Laughner (and Carol), of Greenfield; and a brother, Niles Laughner (and Tara), of St. Petersburg, Fla. Sandy had cousins and nieces and dear friends who will miss him very much.
He was genuinely someone who “everybody loved or liked” and was known for his friendly, polite and kind demeanor. He was happiest with family and friends, and at home in his rustic old 1768 house. He had spent time traveling in Europe in his lifetime but mostly enjoyed simple things, local corn on the cob or conversation and a good beer by the fire. Sandy was a Christian and, when he could, often attended church in Keene at Monadnock Covenant Church. He loved his old acoustic guitar and owned various other old stringed instruments.
Sandy will be buried alongside his parents in Fitzwilliam at a family gathering. An event and celebration of his life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.