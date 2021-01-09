Paul A. Carrier, 75, passed away on Jan. 1, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.
Paul was born on June 28, 1946, in Berlin (N.H.) to Ovide A. and Jeannette G. Massicotte Carrier. He was a longtime resident of Bedford, a 1964 graduate of Keene High School, and a graduate of Concord College in Manchester. Paul proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Paul was past president of the Greater Manchester Board of Realtors and past president of the Bedford Men’s Club. In addition, he was a Life Member of The Hundred Club of New Hampshire. He was a strong supporter of organ, eye and tissue donations and was himself a donor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Celine A.; his son, Jonathan P. Carrier (Julie); his brother, Mark A. Carrier (Robin); two grandchildren: Dylan and Meghan Carrier; and several nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by a son, Justin P. Carrier; and a sister, Michele Buffum.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Paul to local food banks, The Salvation Army or The American Red Cross.
Visit www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Paul-Carrier-2/ for condolences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.