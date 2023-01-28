Patsy “Pat” Campbell passed peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Maplewood Nursing Home.
She was born in Austin, Minn., on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, 1936, to Lloyd and Twila Roush, with sisters, Sharon, Karla and Robbin. Pat was a loving and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Her husband, Walter “Hap” Campbell, predeceased her in 2013.
She is survived by her three sons: Jeff Campbell of Swanzey, Greg Campbell of Lake Mary, Fla., and Doug Campbell of Denver; her daughters-in-law, Bobbi and Dora; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Please celebrate Pat’s wonderful life and the many people who she befriended. Pat was very devoted to her family, friends, and especially the longtime family relationship with Daniel Willard and the Willard family, living in Walpole for 58 years. Her loving dog, Muffi, holds a special place in her and Hap’s hearts.
Pat will be laid to rest next to Hap in the Walpole Cemetery. She invites you to stop by the cemetery and take a seat on their bench and enjoy the memories.
At Pat’s request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Congregational Church of Walpole, or to Walpole Fire, Ambulance and EMT.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Pat’s online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please visit https://www.csnh.com.