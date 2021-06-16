Patrick W. Duffy, 63, of Langdon, passed away on June 3, 2021.
He was born in Keene on March 21, 1958, son of the late Margaret (Crump) and Arthur Duffy. He grew up in Gilsum and graduated from Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey. Patrick had lived in Belmont until relocating to Langdon five years ago. On July 27, 1979, Patrick married Rose Willette. Patrick had been employed by First Student as a diesel technician for many years.
Patrick had a passion for the outdoors and riding his homemade trike motorcycle. He enjoyed camping in his tent and pop-up camper, especially in the White Mountains. Patrick loved his family above anything else and cherished all of the times he spent with them.
Patrick leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Rose Duffy, of Langdon; four children: Kristy Bates and her husband, Lee, of Springfield, Vt.; Jeremy Duffy of Fort Collins, Colo.; Trudy Gorton and her husband, Kane, of Walpole; and Brian Malcolm and his wife, Mandy, of Belmont; seven grandchildren: Jason Ball, Cassidy Ball, Regan Duffy, Jake Duffy, Hillory Pratt-Fisher, Nadia Malcolm and Anika Malcolm; two great-grandchildren: Kleo Emery and Aubree Emery; two brothers: Mark Balcolm and his wife, Ellie, of Port Orange, Fla.; and Tommy Duffy and his wife, Gina, of Alstead; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A celebration of Patrick’s life will be held at a date and time to be announced. Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Patrick, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.