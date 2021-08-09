A celebration of the life of Patrick W. Duffy, 63, of Langdon, who passed away on June 3, 2021, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at 319 Old Cheshire Turnpike Road, Walpole. Please bring your favorite dish to share, as well as your many wonderful stories of Patrick.
