Patrick Ryan Hall, age 42, of Swanzey passed away on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Tufts Medical Center in Boston while waiting for a heart transplant. He was diagnosed earlier this year with end stage heart failure.
Patrick was born in Keene on March 5, 1979, to Barry Hall and the late Cindy (Driscoll) Hall. He was raised in Swanzey and attended Monadnock Regional High School.
If you knew Patrick then you knew how lucky you were to know firsthand what it was that made him so special. He was brilliant, kind, selfless, humble and funny. In fact, Patrick was wildly known for his quick and witty sense of humor.
His brother, Kerry, recalls their mom always saying that Patrick would never work on cars because he hated to get his hands dirty. “Not only was she wrong,” Kerry says, “but my brother became one of the best mechanics around.”
He started working on the family race truck Jumbo Jim. You could always find him at home in the yard after school working on motors, transmissions, rear ends, etc. Patrick ended up going to work at Leon’s Auto. He often talked about the good times he shared with his co-workers while he was there. He then went on to work at Route 10 Auto with his good friend and mentor, Bill MacPhail.
In 2019 Patrick and his father, Barry, decided to go into business together. They opened Hall & Sons Auto in Winchester. They really enjoyed working together — they were best friends. It didn’t take long for them to build a successful business with a loyal customer base.
Out of all of Patrick’s accomplishments, he was most proud of his son, Dylan Hall. Dylan was his favorite and he couldn’t wait until he was old enough to race. It was a family sport, after all, and Dylan never missed a race.
Patrick is survived by his son, Dylan Hall; his daughter, Alyssa Hall; and their mother, Chrissy Hall, from Swanzey; his father, Barry Hall, of Winchester; his brother, Kerry Hall, and his wife, Jess Hall, of Winchester; his nephew, Taylor, of Winchester; his grandfather, Creighton Hall, of Keene; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Patrick is predeceased by his mother, Cindy Hall; his daughter, Destiny Hall; his grandmother, Alene Hall; and his grandparents, Russell and Maxine Driscoll.
Patrick is greatly missed by his family, friends, customers and at “The Barn.” In keeping with Patrick’s wishes there will be a combined burial for Patrick and his mother, Cindy, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester on Oct. 23, 2021, at 9 a.m., followed by “the Biggest and Baddest” mud bog at Monadnock with all of his family and friends.
Patrick, wherever you are, I hope you’re racing, you’re happy and free! “Love you, Bye.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.