Patrick K. “Pat” Tetreault, 72, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away at his home in Keene surrounded by his family on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, following a period of failing health.
His parents, Mary Helen (Keenan) and Theophile George Tetreault, welcomed their son into the world on March 14, 1950, in Keene. Pat grew up in West Swanzey, attended local schools, and was a 1968 graduate of Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey. He moved to Keene in 2000.
Pat worked at the former Plotkin’s Furniture Store in Keene for 40 years. He was a former member of the Keene Lions Club and the West Swanzey Drum and Bugle Corps. He was also a longtime player and coach in the Greater Keene Men’s Softball Association. Pat was an avid NASCAR and modified stock car fan, and also an avid hunter.
Trips to Vegas to attend many shows and dabble a little in gambling brought Pat great memories. His favorite joys in life were the special memories created with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought huge smiles to his face and twinkles in his eyes, creating many wonderful memories.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his wife of 54 years, Gerry (Rondo) Tetreault, of Keene; his four children: Sherri Drouin and her significant other, Arnie Wilkins, of Swanzey; Patrick K. Tetreault Jr. and his wife, Keum Greene, of Dublin; Andrea Tetreault of Locust Grove, Ga.; and Richard Tetreault of Surry; 11 grandchildren: Alex and his wife, Loretta, Derek, Chris, Jesse, Shannon, Keenan, Treyvon, Jordan, Mariah and Reagan; five great-grandchildren, Arianna, Tanner, Kayden, Charlotte and Theo; a brother, Martin Tetreault, and his wife, Barbara, of Valrico, Fla.; a sister, Linda Young, of Valrico, Fla.; his in-laws, Dick and Joanne Rondo, Nancy Rondo, Debrha Tetreault, Pauline Rondo and Robert Paige; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A brother, Michael Tetreault; his sisters, Helen Tetreault, Barbara Paige, Beverly Davis and Nancy Twitchell; and his in-laws, Arthur Rondo, William Rondo and Chris Young, predeceased him.
A celebration of Pat’s life will be held later at a date and time to be announced. For those who wish, donations may be made in his memory to the National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 East 33rd Street, New York NY 10016.
