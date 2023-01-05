Patrick G. Moody

Patrick G. “Pat” Moody, 63, of Westmoreland and formerly of Keene, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, after a brief period of declining health.
He was born a son to Rita (Holcomb) and the late Walter Moody on Feb. 28, 1959, in Bellows Falls. He was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1976. After graduation, Patrick enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier, CVN 68, based out of Norfolk, Va., and as an Aerographers Mate (Meteorologist). He was honorably discharged at the rank of AG-3/Petty Officer 3rd Class on March 16, 1979.
On June 28, 1980, Patrick exchanged vows with the love of his life, Linda S. Galford. They were married with all their loved ones surrounding them at the Park Hill Meeting House in Westmoreland.
Patrick was formerly employed by CWM Express in Epping as a truck driver for six years until he retired in 2021. Prior to CWM Express, Pat worked for various employers within the same industry.
Pat enjoyed spending his time riding motorcycles, building trikes and target shooting. He loved spending every free moment he had with his family.
Mr. Moody is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Linda Moody, of Westmoreland; his mother, Rita, and her husband, Sonny Miner, of Winchester; his three children: Amanda L. Cray and her husband, Jason, of Westmoreland; Brenda A. McKeon and her significant other, Mike Gowell, of Keene; and Jessica E. Moody and her significant other, Robert Pond, of Keene. He is also survived by his five siblings: Bernard Moody and his wife, Marie, of Westmoreland; Theresa Russell and her husband, Bruce, of Westmoreland; Anthony Moody and his wife, Eileen, of North Carolina; Joseph Moody and his wife, Amy, of Maine; and Timothy Moody and his wife, Lisa, of Westmoreland; his six grandchildren: Romello Melecio, Patrick Lake, Kaylynn McKeon, Jayce Cray, Peyton Gowell and Parker Gowell; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He is now rejoined with his father; and his two siblings, Michael Moody and Rose Moody.
A Celebration of Pat’s Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Hope Chapel, 667 Main St., Keene.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).