Patrick F. McManus, 75, of Spofford, passed away peacefully on the night of April 1, 2022, after a nearly four-year battle with cancer.
Born in Yonkers, N.Y., on Jan. 21, 1947, to Edward McManus and Elizabeth Dempsey McManus, Pat grew up in Long Island, N.Y., alongside his 10 siblings in a close-knit Irish Catholic family.
He received a bachelor of arts in business administration from Xavier College, an MBA from Long Island University and a Master of Health Administration from George Washington University. He was a representative from the state of Massachusetts to the American College of Healthcare Administrators. Pat spent his life in the service and care of others working for more than 45 years in hospital and long-term care administration in New Orleans, Savannah, Ga., and throughout the Northeast.
He is survived by his loving wife, Virginia “Ginny” McManus; his son, Ian, and his wife, Liliya; his daughter, Caragh Wilder, and her husband, Nate; his son, Patrick; his dog, Maggie; and extensive extended family. This includes his brother, Ed, and his wife, Barbara; his brother, Jack, and his wife, Helene; his sister, Betsy, and her husband, Bob; his brother, Tom; his sister, Margaret, and her husband, Joe; his brother, Bob, and his wife, Beth; his sister, Joan, and her husband, Jim; his sister, Cathy; and his brother, Tony, and his wife, Mary. He was predeceased by his brother, Will. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Whether you knew him for years or minutes, Pat loved people and would gladly take the time to stop and talk no matter how busy he was. Many people will talk with you, fewer will listen. Pat, was a listener. Pat was an avid gardener and spent many happy days tending to his yard. He loved being by the water swimming and basking in the sun even if this meant continually reapplying sunscreen to do so. One of his proudest moments was walking his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day. We like to think that it was his special day, too.
Throughout his life, he was able to travel the world and see a wide array of people and places. For their 25th wedding anniversary, Pat and Ginny spent three weeks traveling around Ireland visiting the land of their ancestors. A road trip with his wife and son took him from the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to the Alpine peaks of Salzburg and the Old Town of Prague. The trip was marked by excellent food, good photos and some bad ones (a testament to Pat’s technological prowess), a speeding ticket in the Czech Republic and lots of fond memories. He traveled with his sons down to the Mississippi delta through the Blue Ridge Mountains and on to the bayou of New Orleans embracing his love of jazz music and history. Even after his illness, Pat was able to travel up the Eastern Coast to Nova Scotia with his wife. Beyond wandering far and wide, he loved spending time in New England whether it was with in-laws on the New Hampshire coast or relaxing with family on the shores of Spofford Lake.
Once the tears are dried and the sorrow has lessened, we’ll always remember the laughter and joy you brought. We love you, Pat!
Calling hours will be held for Pat on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Church, 185 Main St., Keene, followed by a celebration of his life at the Keene Country Club, 755 West Hill Road, Keene. We’ll enjoy food and drink together and share the stories we have of Pat — we’d love to hear them all.
We would especially like to thank the staff at Cheshire Medical Center for their care and kindness to Pat and our family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat’s name to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or St. Joseph’s Indian School.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Foley Funeral Home of Keene. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
